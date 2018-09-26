Rain ends, fall-like temps finally arrive

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Scattered showers will remain in the forecast Wednesday morning, tapering west to east through noon.
Skies are expected to clear this afternoon as the Tri-State begins a stretch of pleasant, fall-like weather that will last through the weekend.
We are in for cool mornings and warm, but not hot, afternoons.
Daytime highs will reach the upper 60s with overnight lows near 50 degrees.
Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s by this weekend.
Our next chance of rain could come by way of a light brief shower Sunday night and an isolated one early Monday.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.