Teen grazed by bullet in Springfield Twp, 2 suspects at large

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (FOX19) - Police said they are investigating after a teen was grazed with a bullet in Springfield Township Tuesday night.
Officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Meredith Drive for a report of a person shot at 9:39 p.m., police said in a news release.
They said they found an 18-year-old man who had been grazed by a bullet fired by one of two male suspects who approached him while he walked down the street.
Both suspects ran off and remain at large.
The teen was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment of a non-life threatening injury, according to police.
