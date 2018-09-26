Tonight could be the coldest night in almost five months

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Tonight we will see partly cloudy skies and dry weather - finally! It will be chilly with temperatures cooling off to near 50. Some spots will see morning temperatures in the 40s. This will be the coldest morning since May 1st when we had a low of 44. The normal low is 53.
Thursday we’ll see gradual clearing with highs near 68. That’s below the normal high of 74.
Friday will be mainly sunny and warmer with a high of 74. The weekend is dry with highs in the low 70s. Rain returns to the forecast Monday with warmer weather too.
