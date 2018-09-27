A.J. Green ‘ready to go’ for Sunday

CINCINNATI, OH (WXIX) - Bengals seven-time pro bowl wide receiver A.J. Green was limited at practice on Wednesday with a pelvis injury that sidelined him in a loss to the Panthers, but head coach Marvin Lewis told local media that Green is expected to play Sunday in Atlanta.
“A.J. will be fine,” said Lewis. “It was a little bit of an aggravation of an injury he may have had earlier in college but seemed to come around very quickly with the anti-inflammatories. We are very fortunate with that because I didn’t know what he had injured, he was complaining about both sides. No. 18 is a warrior.”
Lewis told reporters in Atlanta on a conference call that Green would be “ready to go" on Sunday.
Green briefly made an appearance in the locker room on Wednesday during the open media portion, but declined to do interviews.
Cincinnati’s star receiver has 219 yards receiving and four touchdowns in three games this season.
The Bengals (2-1) and Falcons (1-2) kick off in Atlanta Sunday at 1 p.m.
