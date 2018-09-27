Cincinnati Police to honor officers, civilians in Fifth Third shooting

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - When an armed suspect entered the Fifth Third Center on Fountain Square and started shooting on September 6, police officers and civilians rushed into action saving lives and tending to the wounded.
While three lives were lost and two suffered injuries, those on the scene quickly responded assisting with the efforts to secure the scene and assisting injured victims, ultimately saving the lives of countless others.
Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac and the Cincinnati Police Department will honor those officers and civilians who helped at the scene of the shooting at a ceremony at Fountain Square on October 1 at 11:15 a.m.
They will take a moment to recognize each person who was crucial in protecting and saving the lives of others the day of the shooting.
The event is open to the public.
