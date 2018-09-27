Coldest morning since May 1

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Your Thursday is off to a cool and crisp start.
Skies will remain partly cloudy this morning with temperatures expected to dip to near 50 by sunrise.
Some spots, valleys and low areas will see lows in the 40s.
This will be the coldest morning in 148 days, since thermometers dipped to 44 degrees back on May 1.
The normal low for this time of year is 53.
This afternoon will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a high temperature near 68 degrees.
There is some indication of a light mid-afternoon shower, but not a widespread chance.
The story is the cooler air, which is below our normal daytime high of 74 for this time of year.
After another brisk start Friday with a morning low of 49 degrees, the afternoon will be mainly sunny and warmer with a high of 72.
The weekend will be dry with highs in the low 70s Saturday and increasing into the mid-70’s by Sunday.
Rain is expected to return to the forecast late Monday with warmer weather most of next week.
