Crews rescue person hanging under Suspension Bridge

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) Crews rescued a person seen hanging under the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge early Thursday.
A FOX19 NOW crew was on scene watching as a rescue workers helped the person get to the edge of the bridge and safely on top of it.
The bridge that links downtown Cincinnati and northern Kentucky was closed for about an hour.
It reopened by 3:30 a.m.
It was a busy night for first responders on the Ohio River.
Earlier, they also responded to the water near the bridge after receiving a report of a person going swimming but not resurfacing.
Further details about that run were not immediately available.
Cincinnati police referred questions to Covington police, who have not yet responded.
