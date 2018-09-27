Dry, cool temps to continue

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - After a chilly Thursday afternoon with cloud cover and in a few spots sprinkles we are in for another chilly night.
Cloud cover will thin overnight, but as the sun rises cloud cover will once again increase for a few hours during the morning hours of Friday,
The weather will be dry with cool to chilly mornings over the weekend and pleasant afternoons.
Monday will be dry but there is the chance of a few showers Tuesday and Wednesday next week.
A strong cold front arrives next Thursday and with it rain and thunder.
Ahead of the front temps will reach the lower 80s but the cool air behind this is cool enough that we may see a few high temperatures only in the 50s by late next week and the following weekend.
