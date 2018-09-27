FC Cincinnati clinches USL regular season title

RICHMOND, VA (WXIX) - FC Cincinnati locked up its first United Soccer League regular season championship with a 4-1 win against Richmond on Wednesday night.
League MVP favorite Emmanuel Ledesma scored two goals in the win for FCC, who remains unbeaten in 20 straight games with three games left in the regular season. Ledesma also became the first ever USL player to register 15 goals and 15 assists in a single season on Wednesday.
Emery Welshman and Nazmi Albadawi each added a goal for FCC in the win.
FC Cincinnati will play its final regular season home game on Saturday night against Indy Eleven inside Nippert Stadium at 7:30 p.m. It’s fan appreciation night to thank the fans for their support during an incredible three-year run in USL play before the club joins Major League Soccer in 2019.
