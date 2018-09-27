Fifth Third Bank shooting victim: ‘I dove down the stairs’

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Brian Sarver said Sept. 6 was a typical morning. He went to work around 8 a.m. and had a meeting in the lobby around 9 a.m. with a couple of contractors. That’s when, he says, everything went crazy.
“I think I was like literally the first or the second shot,” he said. “After that I continued to hear lots of gunfire and that’s when I was telling you earlier I dove, basically like you would dive down a water slide, I dove down the stairs. I went under, pot belly. I knew that something crazy was going on and everybody scattered obviously. But I was pretty much the first one that was hit so I didn’t have really a chance to kind of dive for cover before I got hit.”
Sarver was one of the victims of the Sept. 6 shootings at Fifth Third Center on Fountain Square in downtown Cincinnati. Gunman Omar Enrique Santa Perez, 29, opened fire in the building’s lobby and managed to fire 35 rounds before Cincinnati police responded within minutes and fatally shot him.
Perez killed two contractors and a bank employee, Pruthvi Raj Kandepi, 25, Richard Newcomer, 64, and Luis Felipe Calderón, 48. He also wounded two bank employees, including Whitney and Sarver. Police say Perez could have killed many more -- his briefcase held more than 250 rounds of extra ammunition.
“Because the lobby, we’re in an area with a lot of loud echoing so the sound was just kind of like crazy around me," said Sarver. “I couldn’t pinpoint where he was so I kind of thought he was in front of me, which was why I dove down the stairs. He was actually standing kind of right behind me.”
After spending five days in the hospital, Sarver is now recovering at home. Tune in to FOX19 tonight at 10 p.m. to hear more of Sarver’s interview.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.