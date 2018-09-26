Get the flu vaccination now, says Ohio health department

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - Health officials are urging all Ohioans who are 6 months or older to get the flu shot as soon as possible because of the rapidly approaching flu season.
The Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say vaccinations should be administered by the end of October, which is when flu activity traditionally increases.
"Flu vaccination can help keep you from getting sick, missing work or school, and prevent flu-related hospitalization and death,” said Sietske de Fijter, State Epidemiologist and Chief, Bureau of Infectious Diseases. “Getting your flu shot helps protect all, including older adults, very young children, pregnant women, and people with certain long-term health conditions who are more vulnerable to serious flu complications.”
Flu season tends to peak between December and February.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 30,500 people were hospitalized for influenza last year. The flu accounted for the deaths of 180 children.
Symptoms can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, chills, and fatigue.
“If you are sick with the flu, stay home from work or school to prevent spreading it to others,” said de Fijter.
Sometimes, the flu can be fatal.
The Cleveland Clinic is offering flu vaccination clinics at locations throughout Northeast Ohio.
