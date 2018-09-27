Good Samaritan, animal hospital save partially mutilated cat

MIDDLETOWN, OH (FOX19) - A cat found partially mutilated in Middletown is alive and getting a second chance.
Middletown resident Nick Hetzer said the cat was born about six months ago and has been living as a stray along his street. Then, one day last week, Hetzer said he noticed something seemed wrong with the cat when it came up to him. Hetzer looked and noticed the cat’s back end appeared to have been mutilated.
“It takes a special kind of person to prey on something that is innocent and let alone harmless,” said Hetzer.
Hetzer took the cat, that he has since named “Jimmy Shoes” due to the cat’s white paws, to the Middletown Animal Hospital. Medical professionals there said it became clear someone had harmed the cat intentionally.
Left untreated, the cat may have died.
"It looked like it was like a pair of scissors, that someone at home had cut him, hurt him,” said Rachel Rumker, with the animal hospital.
One surgery and several stiches later, Jimmy Shoes is beginning to recover, but the vet bills are piling up. To help with that, the hospital is collecting donations, and so far, several hundred dollars has poured in to cover the cost of the cat’s treatment.
"It lets you know there's still good in the world, and that's a good thing,” said Hetzer.
They are hoping whoever hurt Jimmy Shoes will never do it again.
"The type of person who does this type of thing really isn't a person at all,” said Hetzer.
Next, Hetzer said Jimmy Shoes is heading to a new, permanent home, where he will be safe and sound and trauma free.
You can donate to help pay for Jimmy Shoes treatment through this GoFundMe page.
Joseph’s Legacy animal rescue is also helping collect donations by sharing the link on the rescue’s Facebook page. The rescue is having a large event at Sparky’s American Motorcycles to raise money for animal rescue. That will take place Saturday, September 29. More information can be found here.
If you have any information on what happened to Jimmy Shoes, you are asked to report it.
