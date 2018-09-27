Kings Island to reveal which roller coaster will close

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - We will learn Thursday which Kings Island coaster will die off
The announcement will be made at 10 a.m. at the amusement park, located in the northern Cincinnati suburbs along Interstate 71 in Warren County.
Park-goers attending Kings Island’s annual Halloween Haunt have noticed a new grave display among the headstones of rides-past.
Park officials said final rides for the mystery coaster will happen during Halloween Haunt and will conclude on the final day of the annual scare fest.
One could assume that the park will retire one of its older coasters.
Currently, the oldest roller coasters at the park are The Racer, The Beast, Vortex, Adventure Express, The Bat, Flight of Fear, and Invertigo.
Those coasters opened in 1972, 1979, 1987, 1991, 1993, 1996, and 1999 respectively.
Many rides, including The Bat and Invertigo, changed names after Paramount sold the park in 2006 when CBS inherited ownership.
