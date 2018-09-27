Man robbed of cell phone, punched in face

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man was punched in the face in Clifton Heights when he tried to stop the man who took off with his cell phone after asking to borrow it to make a call, police say.
The victim told police investigators that a man approached him in the 300 block of Warner Street Monday just after 7 p.m. and asked to borrow his cell phone to make a call, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
Once the suspect had the cell phone he took off, but the victim chased him, said police.
The suspect then punched the victim several times in the face before getting into a white SUV and fleeing, said police.
The victim suffered a minor facial injury.
Police describe the suspect as a black male, about 25, 6’02” tall, and 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
The suspect was wearing a gray sweatshirt with “2016” and some lettering on the back, as well as blue sweat pants, said police.
Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040, or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.
