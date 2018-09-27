Miami U official: Sexual predator rumors are not true

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Miami University officials say social media rumors circulating that a serial sexual predator is running around loose on campus are not true.
They say there is no reason to believe that the five sexual assault cases reported since the semester began in late August are related in any way.
The university’s police department is investigating two sexual assaults that happened in residence halls and Oxford police are handling three different cases that happened off campus.
The school says they encourage anyone who experiences any attack, sexual or otherwise, to come forward.
“We do sexual assault reports throughout the school year but they do happen often in the fall. We put out these safety bulletins because we want people to be aware, we want them to protect themselves, we want our students to have safe environments to learn, to grow and to thrive in," Miami University Spokesperson Claire Wagner said.
Seniors Sarah Schlabig and Leah Sprock are members of a victim’s support group on campus and both have a similar message for any classmate who experiences a sexual attack.
“I believe you. I support you and there’s resources available," Sprock said.
“It’s not your fault and there’s resources available to you and I think you should for the reasons that it could help someone else not experience this and it could show others that it is a good thing to report," Schlabig said.
Miami University Police said the two cases they are investigating are still open and have not yet been resolved.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.