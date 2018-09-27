Ohio man goes to Disney World, gets a kidney

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Two total strangers are now forever linked. One, in desperate need of a kidney.
“I was just trying to reach out to as many people as possible. I was running out of family members who had kidneys to donate to me.” said Adam Hedrick.
The other, healthy and eager to help.
“I like helping people and this is like the ultimate thing you can do to help someone.” said donor, Steven Crow.
The two met during a chance encounter at Disney World.
Knowing they’d be surrounded by hundreds of people every day, Adam decided to have his daughters make him a shirt with the sentence “I need a kidney” on it. His blood type and cell phone number were on the back.
Adam wore this every day of their trip. Even one night, when he was craving dinner from a favorite spot of theirs.
“I was expecting to get some great food. I wasn’t expecting to get a kidney out of it.” said Hedrick.
He walked in and Steven was their cashier.
“I saw his shirt and thought, OK, that’s kinda cool... I knew from donating blood previously that I was O+. When I saw that, I kinda had a gut feeling that i should help.” said Crow.
Crow didn’t tell Hedrick he wanted to help in that moment. Instead, called hospital officials and set the donation process in motion.
“The day we got the news. It was literally like the lord put his hand on me and took all the stress away.” said Hedrick’s wife, Shawna.
The two, doctors say, were a perfect match. Their surgery was on Tuesday.
“Low and behold, I walk into this restaurant and... sorry... it’s very emotional. What he’s done for me in a way, saved my life.” said Hedrick.
He is expected to stay in the hospital for a little longer as he recovers. Crow left on Thursday.
