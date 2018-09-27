Police: 13-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Avondale

AVONDALE, OH (FOX19) - A 13-year-old boy is recovering at a hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Avondale Thursday morning, according to Cincinnati police.
Officers responded to the intersection of Forest and Vine streets about 8 a.m., said police spokeswoman Tiffaney Hardy.
The teen was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, she said.
