Police: 13-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Avondale

Police: 13-year-old boy hit by vehicle in Avondale
Raycom Media/file
September 27, 2018 at 7:57 AM EST - Updated September 27 at 7:59 AM

AVONDALE, OH (FOX19) - A 13-year-old boy is recovering at a hospital after he was struck by a vehicle in Avondale Thursday morning, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers responded to the intersection of Forest and Vine streets about 8 a.m., said police spokeswoman Tiffaney Hardy.

The teen was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, she said.

FOX19 NOW will update this story as soon as more information is released.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.