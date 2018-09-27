Police investigate reports of vehicles running cars off the road in NKY

We have received numerous inquiries as to what to do when encountering a road rage type incident. We recommend that in a safe manner, slow your vehicle to a speed at which you can easily maintain control. If the offender continues on, try to obtain the license plate number of the vehicle. If the vehicle does not drive off, but continues to engage/harass, we recommend that you continue driving slowly to a public place, do not attempt to engage the offender in anyway. If safe to do so, call Campbell County Dispatch at 859-292-3622 or 911, whichever is appropriate depending on the circumstances?