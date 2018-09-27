Police investigate reports of vehicles running cars off the road in NKY

ALEXANDRIA, KY (FOX19) - The Campbell County Police Department is investigating three instances of alleged road rage that took place in the same week.
According to all three police reports, the victims describe two vehicles running them off the road. The vehicles are a black civic and a white pick-up truck, according to those same reports.
Alexandria resident Sandy Bryant wants the road rage in her community to stop.
“You can get angry at a lot of things but don’t take it out on everybody or somebody that’s just out," she said.
If you have any information about any of these cases call the Campbell County Police Department.
The department posted the following to Facebook on Sept. 23:
--- Update ---
The Campbell County Police has had three reports filed relating to the recent Facebook postings of possible road rage incidents and a collision. Although the descriptions of one of the vehicles varies some, each detail a white pick-up being involved. The second vehicle is described as a black in color Toyota or Honda, or a dark maroon Honda. Driving behaviors of the suspect vehicles include: tailgating, pulling alongside, passing in dangerous locations, and in one instance making contact with the front corner of a vehicle while passing, resulting in a collision. Anyone with information relating to these incidents are asked to call the CCPD at 859-547-3100.
We have received numerous inquiries as to what to do when encountering a road rage type incident. We recommend that in a safe manner, slow your vehicle to a speed at which you can easily maintain control. If the offender continues on, try to obtain the license plate number of the vehicle. If the vehicle does not drive off, but continues to engage/harass, we recommend that you continue driving slowly to a public place, do not attempt to engage the offender in anyway. If safe to do so, call Campbell County Dispatch at 859-292-3622 or 911, whichever is appropriate depending on the circumstances?
There have been reports filed for road rage type incidents on the AA highway and Four Mile Road. We are aware of the Facebook posts about these incidents. One suspect vehicle is a compact dark colored car, possibly a Honda Accord or Toyota Celica. The other suspect vehicle is a white newer truck, possibly a Chevrolet. Both vehicles had white male drivers. If you have any information contact Campbell County Disptach 859-292-3622.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.