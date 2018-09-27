Police pursuit ends with stop sticks, car into Family Dollar

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Thursday police chase ended with a vehicle crashing into an area Family Dollar.
Police began chasing the vehicle on a traffic charge Thursday afternoon. After several miles, police deployed stop sticks, causing the vehicle to finally stop when it struck the Family Dollar store at Spring Grove and Burlington in Camp Washington.
Four people from the car were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A suspect was taken into custody.
Authorities say a large amount of drugs were found in the car, and a gun thrown from the vehicle was later recovered.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.