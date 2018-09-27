Search underway for Cleves woman at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A search is underway for a hiker at Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
That hiker, according to the National Parks Traveler, is Mitzie Sue “Susan” Clements, 53, of Cleves, Ohio. The Traveler reports was hiking near Clingmans dome Tuesday with her daughter when the two became separated, and that she was last seen Tuesday around 5 p.m. about a 1/4 mile from Andrews Bald.
The park is about 300 miles south of Cincinnati, Ohio, and about 35 miles southeast of Knoxville, Tenn.
On Wednesday, officials expanded the search area, and additional personnel were called in to search. Last night experienced searchers spent the night on the Appalachian Trail, attempting to locate Clements and to interview any hikers in the area. The search continues this morning with approximately 40 trained members of the park’s Search and Rescue Team.
Clements is a white female with light brown hair and blue eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She is wearing a green zip-up sweater, black workout pants over black leggings, a clear rain poncho, and white tennis shoes.
Anyone who saw Clements on Tuesday afternoon or since then is asked to contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch through one of the following methods:
- call or 1-888-653-0009
- www.nps.gov/isb and click “submit a tip”
- email e-mail us
- or via a message on Facebook at “InvestigativeServicesNPS”
- or Twitter @SpecialAgentNPS
