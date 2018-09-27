Semi crash, fuel spill snarls NB I-71 at I-71/75 ramp

WALTON, KY (FOX19) - A crash involving a semi tractor-trailer and fuel spill is partially blocking northbound Interstate 71 in Northern Kentucky Thursday morning, Boone County dispatchers said.
The highway was completely shut down for about an hour after the semi wrecked about 4:30 a.m., they said.
The left lane opened at 5:30 a.m.
There’s fuel all over the ramp, according to dispatchers, so it’s unclear how long this will take to clean up.
This crash is not impacting I-75 traffic, only motorists coming north from Gallatin County, dispatchers tell us.
