Terminally ill 2-year-old boy joins Reds for batting practice

The Cincinnati Reds welcomed Brody Allen and his family to Great American Ballpark Wednesday. (Photo: Cincinnati Reds Facebook page)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | September 27, 2018 at 6:45 AM EST - Updated September 27 at 6:51 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds welcomed a terminally ill 2-year-old boy and his family to Great America Ball Park Wednesday.

The Reds are the latest organization in the community to hold an event or extend a special act of kindness toward Brody Allen.

The Colerain Township toddler attended batting practice Wednesday, took his turn practicing at the plate and went onto the field.

He even got to hang out in the batting cage with first baseman Joey Votto.

Brody is battling a rare form of brain and spin cancer. He was just diagnosed May, and doctors have told his parents he would not live to see year’s end.

We are honored to host this inspirational young man at GABP. Two-year-old Brody Allen and his family joined the Reds on...

Brody’s family and the community are coming together to give Brody special memories like celebrating Christmas early with yard decorations and lights.

MORE: Colerain Township also held a huge Christmas parade Sunday.

Most recently, Brody received the key to the North Pole from Santa Claus on Wednesday.

Brody Allen meets Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Vott at batting practice at Great American Ball Park Wednesday. (Photo: Klark Kerley for TEAM BRODY Facebook)
