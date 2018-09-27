Thursday morning expected to be cool

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The sky will be partly cloudy overnight and the air will be cool to chilly with temperatures cooling off to near 50 by sunrise.
Some spots, valleys and low areas will see morning temperatures in the 40s. This will be the coldest morning in 148 days, since May 1, when we had a low of 44. The normal low is 53.
Thursday will bring gradual clearing with highs near 68. That’s cooler than the normal high of 74.
Friday will be mainly sunny and warmer with a high of 74. The weekend is dry with highs in the low 70s. Rain returns to the forecast Monday with warmer weather most of next week.
