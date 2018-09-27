WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh hearing on Capitol Hill

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear Thursday from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and a woman who accuses Kavanaugh of trying to rape her when they were teens. Christine Blasey Ford, a California psychology professor, is one of three accusers.
In testimony released in advance of the hearing, Ford said she was appearing only because she felt it was her duty, was frankly “terrified” and has been the target of vile harassment and even death threats.
