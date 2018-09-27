Woman lucky to be alive after crash splits car in half

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - “I have never seen a wreck that horrific with that great of an outcome,”
That was the reaction of Lebanon’s Scott Hines when he saw a car accident on North State Route 123 about 10:45 p.m. Monday. A car had driven off the road and is believed to have struck three trees in the process.
“My wife woke me up out of bed and said, ‘Honey, I just heard a big crash explosion.’” Hines said.
He said when he rushed to help the woman he soon learned that things were not what the seemed. “I looked off to the left I seen what I thought was two cars. I thought it was a head-on collision.”
It was not a head-on collision with another car. The pictures indicate that the car was split in half after its impact with the tree. In addition to being a plumber, Hines is a retired volunteer EMT with the city of Lebanon.
He said he used his training to help the woman clear her airways and 911 was called.
“The way she was snoring I would say she would have suffocated. Before any help would have gotten to her. You are talking four or five or six minutes max. That is a long time without breathing," said Hines.
Hines said he hasn't met or talked with the woman. He's just glad he could help.
“I asked her if she could wiggle her fingers and she literally wiggled her fingers," said Hines.
The cause of the crash is not known. It’s currently being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The victim was taken to the Atrium Hospital in Middletown. Her name and condition have not been released.
Hines did tell us he learned from a family member of the victim that she has a severe concussion.
He said her brother told them the victim has no trauma to her body.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.