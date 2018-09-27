The X-Men battle one of their own in ‘Dark Phoenix’

(RNN) - Before Marvel championed universe building and Warner Bros. struggled to follow suit, there was 20th Century Fox and its X-Men franchise.
Now, 18 years after the first movie, Fox has delivered its first trailer early Thursday for the 12th installment in the series: “Dark Phoenix.”
If it wasn’t clear in the plot of “X-Men: Apocalypse,” Fox wants to shift the focus of the main X-Men storyline. The first trilogy, and three of the spinoffs, focused primarily on Wolverine. Most of the second one focused on Professor X and Magneto.
But this time, the studio is moving ahead with the focus on Jean Grey. Just like in “Apocalypse,” you can expect to see Jean and Cyclops grab more screen time and pull focus.
This film is set in 1992, roughly a decade after the X-Men defeated Apocalypse in the last film. As the title gives away, we’ll see Jean battle herself for control of the Phoenix force, which increases her telekinetic and telepathic abilities.
If that story sounds familiar, it’s because we saw a poorly reviewed version of it in 2006’s “X-Men: The Last Stand.”
The studio has trusted Simon Kinberg, who co-wrote “The Last Stand," “X-Men: Days of Future Past” and “Apocalypse," to direct a better-received version of that story this time around. This will be his directorial debut.
The cast is made up of all the faces we’ve come to love: James McAvoy and Michael Fassbender as Professor X and Magneto, respectively.
Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult and Kodi Smit-McPhee will dawn the blue makeup again as Mystique, Beast and Nightcrawler.
Sophie Turner and Tye Sheridan reprise their roles as Jean Grey and Cyclops.
Alexandra Shipp will make it rain as Storm.
And we can only hope Evan Peters gives us another hilarious slow-motion scene as Quicksilver.
Expect to see “Dark Phoenix” in theaters on Feb. 14, 2019.
