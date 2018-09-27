Consent apps let users sign digital contracts before having sex

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - College can be a fun time for learning and trying new things. It can also be scary for some.
One in 5 women say they’ve been sexually assaulted while in college. Now, there’s an app that aims to cut down on sexual assaults.
Apps like “Yes-Means-Yes” are meant to make sure both parties are on the same page about what they’re up for, and what they aren’t.
Some students say it’s not something they would use.
“Probably not. Sounds a little bit formal for being in a relationship you shouldn’t have to have an app giving you consent,” said student Adrianna Jovanovic.
Cleveland State junior Jack Frickleton says he would send a partner a message on a consent app to be clear what everyone is willing to do.
“Then you know both parties are consenting and safer and legally, probably? If someone is claiming something,” Frickleton said.
Apps like “We-Consent” claim it’s legally binding because you are both agree to a contract. Experts we spoke with say that may not be the case. They suggest you be open and verbally communicate with someone before engaging in intimate behavior.
