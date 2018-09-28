Elementary school sends letter home after report of strange man, van

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A school on the city’s west side is warning of stranger danger in a letter home to parents.
The letter went home for two reasons: one was a report of a strange man blowing kisses at students (who turned out to be an uncle of a student), and the appearance of a strange van spotted during pick-up and drop-off times.
Cincinnati police will likely be making more runs by Carson Elementary School after Cincinnati Public Schools reported the van. In a statement from CPS, officials said the van has been seen near the school at arrival and dismissal and that “students and school staff have reported seeing the vehicle.”
“We had this problem a few years ago about someone trying to get kids,” said Tammy Spurlock, who had young relatives at the school. "It’s happened quite a few times, it’s not the first time it’s happened.
Carson Principal Tina Russo encouraged parents to have a talk with their children about strangers and recommended that younger students walk with older students or an adult.
The full CPS statement can be found below:
