Heavy fog for morning commute

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Heavy fog is blanketing parts of the Tri-State for your morning commute Friday.
The fog is so thick in some areas, visibility is near zero. That includes a swatch of West Chester Township along Interstate 75 at Union Centre Boulevard and Ohio 28 at I-275 in Milford.
Other areas show little to no fog or moderate fog so far, and no major problems are reported on main highways.
The dense fog advisory is up until 10 a.m.
Motorists should use extra caution. Slow down, use low-beam headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you as objects on and near roadways will be seen only at close range.
Besides the fog, we also face chilly temperatures to start the day.
Temperatures are falling into the 40s in areas of the region.
This afternoon will bring increasing sunshine and a high of 72 degrees.
Highs this weekend will be in the upper 60s and mid-70s.
Expect plenty of sunshine Saturday through Monday, but chances of a few showers will return by Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.