Hello, neighbor: Here’s a first look at Tom Hanks as Mister Rogers

Sony Pictures posted a photo of movie star Tom Hanks reading over lines outside of his trailer dressed as Mister Rogers on Thursday.
The photo, credited to photographer Lacey Terrell, has people very excited about the upcoming movie. The photo shows Hanks in standard fare for the world-famous friend-to-all Fred Rogers - sensible shoes neatly tied, khakies, a red sweater, and a friendly smile.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the film is being filmed in Pittsburgh, PA and is directed by Marielle Heller. The film, not being categorized as a biopic, is a look into the friendship between Rogers and a journalist, EW says.
The film, currently in production, is set to hit theaters in October 2019.
