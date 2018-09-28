Keys left in Westwood apartment door, car stolen

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A car was stolen from a Westwood apartment complex parking lot, police say.
The victim believes the keys were accidentally left in their apartment door and were also found to be missing, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
The car was taken between Tuesday at 7 p.m. and Wednesday at 3 a.m. from the parking lot in the 3000 block of Bracken Woods, said police.
The car is a white 2005 Cadillac SRX with a bent tail pipe with an Ohio license of HBC4479 and a “Pray and Slay” sticker on the vehicle, said police.
Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040, or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.
