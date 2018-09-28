Man attacked, robbed as he was exiting bus in Westwood

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A man was exiting a bus Wednesday in Westwood when he was pushed to the ground and robbed, police say.
The victim was stepping off the bus in the 5800 block Glenway Avenue at 4:30 a.m. when two suspects pushed him to the ground and took his cell phone, a wallet, and cash, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
The victim was not injured, said police.
Police describe the suspects as:
- Suspect 1: White male, 15-18 years old, 5’09” tall and 130 pounds.
- Suspect 2: Black male, 15-18 years old, 5’09” tall and 130 pounds.
Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040, or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.
