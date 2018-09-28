Man sentenced to 20 years for DUI crash that killed Moores Hill man

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An Indiana man was sentenced to 20 years for a drunk driving accident in January 2017 that killed 48-year-old Steven Ahaus.
Rocky Lee McMurray, 49, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death as well as being a habitual vehicular substance offender.
Ahaus was driving home from work when McMurray crashed into him on Sparta Pike near State Road 350.
Police believe McMurray hit Ahaus head on, killing him almost instantly.
Ahaus' family members described him as a family man, a coach and the kind of guy that people could count on for anything.
“There is not a person you would find who would say a bad thing about Steve,” Shawnee’s son Robert Eggleston said.
McMurray has several “operating a vehicle while intoxicated” convictions from 1998, 2011 and 2012.
"McMurray represents the worst type of OVWI offender,” Prosecutor Lynn Deddens said . “Anytime you have an individual who has shown enough disregard for the extreme risk they put the community at by driving drunk six times is concerning, but when you know that an individual has already killed one person, and continues to get behind the wheel after he’s been drinking, that’s a level of indifference that is hard to imagine.”
He will serve his time at the Indiana Department of Corrections.
