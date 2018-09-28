Mason High junior dies after bike accident

A Mason High junior has died from injuries sustained in a bike accident, according to the district.
By FOX19 Web Staff | September 28, 2018 at 4:21 PM EST - Updated September 28 at 4:21 PM

Mary Scheeler died Friday, according to district officials. They said she was involved in the accident Thursday evening while riding her bike.

“Mary loved playing basketball, riding her bike, and Doc McStuffins,” they wrote to Facebook. “She was wonderful at making her friends and family feel loved.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.

Our Mason City Schools community is grieving the loss of one of our MHS juniors, Mary Scheeler, who was involved in an...

Posted by Mason City Schools on Friday, September 28, 2018

