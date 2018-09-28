Mason High junior dies after bike accident

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A Mason High junior has died from injuries sustained in a bike accident, according to the district.
Mary Scheeler died Friday, according to district officials. They said she was involved in the accident Thursday evening while riding her bike.
“Mary loved playing basketball, riding her bike, and Doc McStuffins,” they wrote to Facebook. “She was wonderful at making her friends and family feel loved.”
Funeral arrangements have not yet been made.
