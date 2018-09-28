Butler County deputies search for missing 14-year-old

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is putting out an alert about a 14-year-old who has been missing since Aug. 26.
The teen’s family says she disappeared without a trace and now they believe she could be in danger.
“We love her and we’re all scared to death worried about her,” said Amy Leugers, Kelsey Day’s aunt.
Leugers has been active in passing out missing person signs hoping to bring Kelsey Day home. She says as each day continues to pass without hearing from her niece the family becomes more frightened of where she could be.
In August, Day reportedly ran away from a group home in Seven Hills. The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says she was last seen on Reading Road in Avondale.
Leugers says her niece struggles with mental health and has run away in the past but had never disappeared this long without contacting someone in the family.
“That’s what’s scary. Is she being held against her will? Is someone hiding her?" Leugers said.
Leugers says that Day has ties in Hamilton all the way down to Covington, Ky.
“We’ve had detectives and officers searching everywhere we have followed every lead. We’ve been out nightly looking for her -- it’s all turned up nothing. She’s just been kind of a ghost,” said Leugers.
Day’s family is asking everyone to take a good look at her picture to help bring the teen back home.
“We just want her to be back with family. It’s just finding her and getting her home safely to do that,” said Leugers.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is handling this investigation. Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to contact the office at 513-785-1274.
