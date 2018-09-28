Ohio leaders remain split on Kavanaugh

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Ohio’s two senators and governor remain divided on whether Brett Kavanaugh should join the U.S. Supreme Court.
Republican Sen. Robert Portman issued a lengthy supportive statement for Kavanaugh after he said he listened carefully to both Kavanaugh and his accuser, Elizabeth Blasey Ford, during Thursday’s lengthy Senate Judiciary Committee Hearing.
“I believe allegations of sexual assault should be taken very seriously, and Dr. Ford deserved the opportunity to tell her story and be heard. I believe my job is to assess the facts that we have before us, and that’s very difficult when no corroboration exists regarding this allegation,” Portman’s statement says.
"Judge Kavanaugh has adamantly denied the allegation. The only three others named by Dr. Ford as being present, including Leland Keyser, who Dr. Ford described as one of her lifelong friends, have no recollection of this event or this party. In fact, Ms. Keyser says she was never at a party with Brett Kavanaugh and, in fact, does not know Brett Kavanaugh.
"Dozens of men and women who knew Brett Kavanaugh in high school have attested to his good character. This includes 65 women who knew him at that time who wrote a letter saying the Brett Kavanaugh they knew treated women with decency and respect.
"In America there is a presumption of innocence when there is no evidence to corroborate a charge. Throughout his decades of public service, Judge Kavanaugh has been thoroughly vetted by the FBI on six different occasions, and no such allegation ever surfaced.
"I have known Judge Kavanaugh for more than 15 years, I know his wife Ashley, and I know his family. The Brett Kavanaugh I know is a man of integrity and humility. He also has the right qualifications and experience to serve on the Supreme Court. In fact, the American Bar Association has given him their highest rating, unanimously. I support his confirmation.”
In two tweets, Democrat Sen. Sherrod Brown backed Ford and praised her for speaking out.
Gov. John Kasich is among a small group of moderate Republican governors who are saying the Senate should not proceed at this point with Kavanaugh’s nomination.
Kasich and fellow Republican Govs. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Charlie Baker of Massachusetts are calling for the Senate to either delay or cancel a vote on it.
They want Senate Republicans to first commission an independent investigation to examine the separate sexual misconduct claims levied against Kavanaugh by multiple women despite his denials.
The Senate Judiciary Committee, however, plans to vote as scheduled Friday morning.
“Given the questions and allegations surrounding Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination - and the higher standards demanded for a lifetime appointment - the United States Senate should not rush to confirm him in the absence of a complete and thorough investigation, and hearing from all parties involved, moving this nomination forward wold be a mistake,” Kasich said in a statement.
“In the best interest of our country and the integrity of the court, the Senate needs to hold on to this confirmation. Without an investigation, and with so many serious issues involved, I can’t support this nomination if they choose to move forward."
