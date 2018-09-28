A peek inside what Cincinnati Zoo’s new elephant exhibit could look like

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden officials say the zoo brings in millions of people each year. That’s why a $150 million campaign is underway to try and enhance animal habitats and the visitor experience.
A new Elephant Trek Exhibit will be about 5 acres and sit in the Safari parking lot. Other zoos have similar exhibits, which zoo officials say have proven to be a success.
The new habitat will give elephants at the Cincinnati Zoo a lot more space, which means room to add more.
The campaign also includes tripling the space where the black rhinos live, improving the polar bear exhibit and eventually adding a new Australian exhibit that will give visitors a chance to get close to kangaroos.
“Here at the Cincinnati Zoo, we are right here in the heart of our city," Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said. "By the time we finish this elephant exhibit, we will be one of the best zoos in the world, no doubt.”
This project will take a few years to complete.
