Police: Crook nets $26K after swiping Brinks bag in Newport

NEWPORT, KY (FOX19) - A person made off with thousands Friday morning after managing to steal a bag of money from a Brinks employee, according to police.
It happened near Newport on the Levee around 9:30 a.m. Officers say the driver of a Brinks armored vehicle was in the process of emptying an ATM when a male ran up from behind and stole a bag of money meant for delivery.
It’s estimated that $26,750 was taken.
The suspects were observed by several witnesses and video fleeing the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Police say no injuries or weapons have been reported.
