Police need help identifying Dollar General robbery suspect
By Melissa Neeley | September 28, 2018 at 11:11 AM EST - Updated September 28 at 11:11 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police need help identifying a suspect in a Dollar General robbery in Roselawn.

A suspect was caught on a surveillance camera during a robbery at the store in the 7600 block of Reading Road on September 25 at 10:50 a.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The suspect was armed with a handgun and fled the scene on foot towards Summit Road, said police.

Police describe the suspect as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black and white shoes, a red bandanna, and a blue backpack, said police.

Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.

