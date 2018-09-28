Police need help identifying Dollar General robbery suspect

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Police need help identifying a suspect in a Dollar General robbery in Roselawn.
A suspect was caught on a surveillance camera during a robbery at the store in the 7600 block of Reading Road on September 25 at 10:50 a.m., according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
The suspect was armed with a handgun and fled the scene on foot towards Summit Road, said police.
Police describe the suspect as a black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black and white shoes, a red bandanna, and a blue backpack, said police.
Anyone with information about this crime or suspect is asked to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 or submit an online tip at TIP411.com.
