Reds close out season with home games, giveaways

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in their last homestand of the season.
First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. Friday.
The Reds are offering promotions for the last games of the season.
Fireworks Friday will begin after the game.
On Saturday, every fan will receive a Reds team photo.
The first 30,000 fans through the gates at Great American Ball park will be given a free “Knock Cancer out of the Park,” T-shirt.
Fan Appreciation Day is Sunday.
Lucky fans will be given prizes throughout the game.
Children under 14 will receive a free Reds themed Fathead Wall Decal.
Families also can take advantage of special ticket prices, enjoy mascot races and kids can get their face painted.
The last game of the season is Sunday.
