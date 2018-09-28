Short in attic fan blamed on starting Skyline Chili fire

By Melissa Neeley | September 28, 2018 at 10:05 AM EST - Updated September 28 at 10:05 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - An electrical issue is to blame for the fire that destroyed The Skyline Chili in Fairfield.

A police officer spotted the fire Wednesday on Hicks Boulevard off Ohio 4 and reported it just before 2:30 a.m., said Fairfield Deputy Fire Chief Tom Wagner.

The roof collapsed but no injuries were reported.

Investigators from the Fairfield Fire Department and the restaurant owner’s insurance company worked together yesterday to determine the fire started when a power attic fan that shorted out.

Crews from Fairfield battled the blaze with support from Hamilton and Fairfield Township Fire Departments.

