Thick fog for morning commute

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -Rain has moved out, leaving thick fog behind for our morning commute Friday.
A Dense Fog Advisory is up for the Tri-State through 10 a.m.
Visibilities will be reduced to near zero in spots, leaving a tricky morning commute.
Other areas may see it go down to a quarter mile.
We also face a chilly start with temperatures falling back into the 40s in areas of the region.
The weather will be dry with cool to chilly mornings over the weekend with pleasant afternoons.
This afternoon will bring increasing sunshine and a high of 72 degrees.
Saturday and Sunday, look for highs in the upper 60’s Saturday and mid-70’s on Sunday.
Monday will be dry, but there is the chance of a few showers Tuesday and early Wednesday.
A strong cold front is expected Thursday, along with rain and thunder.
Ahead of the front, temps will reach the lower 80s.
But the cool air behind this is low enough that we may see a few high temperatures only in the 50s by late next week and the following weekend.
