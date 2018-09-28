Twinsburg teacher charged with having sex with student in classroom

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - A home economics teacher at Twinsburg High School has been charged with having sex with a 17-year-old student inside her classroom.
According to Twinsburg police, Laura Bucy is charged with sexual battery and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.
Police stated the investigation into the first-year teacher after her ex-husband called police to report the crimes, which allegedly occurred in February or March.
The police report also states that Bucy and the student both exchanged explicit videos of each other on Snapchat.
Since her arrest, Bucy posted bond and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 4.
