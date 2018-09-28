Warren County pet owners claim man is trying to lure dogs

WARREN COUNTY, OH (FOX19) - Pet owners in Warren County are reporting that someone has been trying to steal dogs out of yards, prompting local animal rescues to warn people about possible dog thefts.
Dog owners, like Josh Newell of Morrow, have claimed that they have spotted a man in a white or gray-silver van trying to steal dogs.
“They’re part of your family, and it’s unacceptable behavior," said Newell.
Newell believes he saw the van near his home two times in two days. The first time, he said one of his dogs escaped his fenced-in yard and somehow ended up in the road next to the van and a red truck. The vehicles were stopped in the street.
The van driver, Newell said, told him he had almost hit the dog, but Newell said something did not feel right. Newell said the situation got stranger when he noticed that his dog was holding a rawhide bone in his mouth. Newell said he does not own any rawhide bones and does not give his dogs any rawhide bones either.
Newell fears that had he not been watching his dog, the situation could have been much, much worse.
“If I wouldn’t have been outside already, they probably would have got him,” said Newell. "I don’t doubt that at all.”
Less than 24 hours after the first incident, Newell said he spotted the same van on their street again. In this instance, Newell said the van was backing up through the grass to his neighbor’s fence, where several dogs often play.
“As soon as I walked out far enough to see, they immediately pulled out and left," said Newell.
Local rescue groups, like Myles Ahead Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, have been told similar stories from people in surrounding areas, such as Maineville and Hamilton Township. Rescuer Janel Hemrick said some people have even reported that their dogs are now missing.
“We believe this is happening. We’ve heard enough reports and talked to enough people," said Hemrick, the Executive Director and Founder of Myles Ahead. “(Hearing a man is) luring their dogs with rawhide. We’ve also heard he just picks them up and throws them in the van.”
The bottom line, Hemrick said, is to be safe when it comes to protecting your pets.
“There are a couple reasons to take dogs like these. They end up bad -- dog fighting and such," said Newell.
Hemrick suggests not letting your dogs out of your sight as much as possible. She also said it’s important to take notes and take photographs anytime a person or a vehicle seems suspicious. It’s great, according to Hemrick, to document license plate numbers. Keeping your dogs on a leash and having security cameras, Hemrick said, can help too.
Warren County Sheriff’s deputies and Maineville Police said they have not received any official reports related to the claims. It’s not clear at this time whether Morrow Police are investigating any cases.
Hemrick is worried that pet owners are not sharing what they know with police. She encourages anyone to report anything suspicious to police.
