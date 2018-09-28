A Wonderful Weekend Ahead

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - We finally got the sunshine and warmer weather we’ve been waiting for! If you’re heading out to high school football or the Reds game this evening, grab a jacket. It will be another cool night but it will be dry too. Fog will again develop late and could be dense in spots. Temperatures will fall to near 50 by Saturday morning. Fog will begin to lift after sunrise (7:33am).