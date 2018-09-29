Cool temperatures, patchy fog expected Saturday night

By Steve Horstmeyer | September 29, 2018 at 5:19 PM EST - Updated September 29 at 5:26 PM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - The weather has been great so far this weekend and tomorrow will live up to today's standards with another excellent day.

After a cool morning it will be another mostly sunny, but warmer afternoon. The high today through 5 p.m. was 72° so after that a cool low of 52° is expected tonight with some patchy fog.

Mother Nature treated us to an autumn delight.

Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and a bit warmer, Monday look for temps to get to around 80° with an increase of humidity. Monday evening we may see a few showers but most models are keeping rain away until Tuesday.

Enjoy your weekend.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.