Dense fog turns into sunny Saturday

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Saturday morning, watch for areas of dense fog.
If you’re traveling, reduced visibility of a half mile or less will be possible in valleys and low-lying areas.
Saturday, mostly sunny skies are in the forecast as daytime highs touch 70 degrees.
Saturday night, temperatures will bottom out around 50 degrees. Dry conditions are expected tomorrow. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 70s.
Next week, warmer temperatures are in the forecast.
Daytime highs will reach the low 80s most days.
Our next chance of wet weather will be Monday night into Tuesday.
Unsettled weather with the chance of showers and thunderstorms will stick around through the end of the workweek.
