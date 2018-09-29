Great Pumpkin Fest opens at Kings Island

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - Kings Island kicked off the Halloween Haunt last week with attractions aimed at teens and adults, and Saturday the Great Pumpkin Fest opened for families with younger kids.
Kings Island’s annual Great Pumpkin Fest features live entertainment, mazes, trick-or-treat stops, a kids’ costume contest and everyone’s favorite rides.
“The Great Pumpkin Fest is something families look forward to all year. Whether it is the Hershey’s candy they get during their trick-or-treating, or the Halloween shows featuring their favorite Peanuts characters, there is something to bring a smile to everyone’s face,” said Kings Island spokesperson Chad Showalter.
The Great Pumpkin Fest runs Saturdays and Sundays from 12-6 p.m. through October 28 and is included with Kings Island admission.
