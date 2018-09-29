Lincoln Heights shooting injures two, shooter in custody, police say

By Sarah Hager | September 29, 2018 at 9:06 AM EST - Updated September 29 at 9:06 AM

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A shooter is in custody after two people were injured in Lincoln Heights, police say.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Chamberlain Avenue Saturday morning.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office says two people were shot and have been taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Deputies say there is a large police presence at the scene and the investigation is on going.

There’s no word on the identity of the victims or the extent of their injuries.

Police have also not identified the shooter or given a motive.

