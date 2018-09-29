Pleasant Weekend Weather Ahead

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - It will be another cool night but it will be dry too. Fog will again develop late and could be dense in spots. Temperatures will fall to near 50 by Saturday morning. Fog will begin to lift after sunrise (7:33 a.m.).
Saturday afternoon we will see plenty of sunshine and a high near 70. Sunday is near-perfect too with mostly sunny skies and warmer with a high of 79.
The warm weather extends into next week but the chance for rain returns as well. Rain will be more likely Tuesday and through the end of the week. We will fine-tune the timing of the rain the closer we get to that event. For now, enjoy this fabulous fall weekend!
Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.